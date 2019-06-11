High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest Near Walters

A male driver is in custody in Lawton after leading police on a lengthy high-speed chase. KAUZ reports that the chase began at around 5:30 pm Monday when Lawton PD tried to pull over the driver who was ‘lane straddling’. The driver fled from police near the intersection of Cache Road and Fort Sill Boulevard. The chase continued down I-44 for some 20 miles ending near the Walters Toll Plaza. The driver was taken into custody and faces charges of lane straddling and evading police. The drivers identity was not released.