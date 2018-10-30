Hirschi High School Goes on Brief Lockdown Due to Possible Gun on Campus

Officials at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls made an announcement on Facebook at 9:45 a.m Tuesday stating that the school was on lockdown because of "possible criminal activity" in the area.

WFPD reportedly recommended the school go on lockdown due to a disturbance in the neighborhood. About 15 minutes after the first announcement, Hirschi posted the all-clear and that classes had resumed as scheduled.

According to WFPD, just after 9am, they got a call about a student with a gun on the Hirschi campus. When police arrived it was determined that gun was a toy, however it appeared to be real.

Two Hirschi students were taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats, police say.

There were no injuries