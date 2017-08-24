Wichita Falls ISD Student Arrested, Charged With Possession of a Handgun on Campus
UPDATE (8/25/17): According to a press release from the Wichita County Sheriff's office, the 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in Lewis' backpack and was in fact loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition.
Lewis remains in the Wichita county jail as of 5pm Friday. His bond has been set at $5,000.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A student at Hirschi High School was found in possession of a handgun Thursday morning. Principal Doug Albus notified parents of the incident in an email this afternoon. Albus states that a report was made to an administrator about a student in possession of a handgun.
The student is identified as 17-year-old Elisha J'Quan Lewis. Lewis was found in possession of an unloaded 9 MM handgun and was taken into custody. He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon in a gun free zone.
He remained in the Wichita County Jail as of 4 pm Thursday. No bond has been set at this time. Albus stated that Lewis ‘will not be returning to Hirschi High School.
Here is the entire text of Albus' email:
Good evening,
This is Mr. Albus, principal at Hirschi High School. I am contacting you to let you know about an incident that occurred on our campus this morning. It was reported to an administrator that a student was in possession of a weapon on campus. As soon as administration was made aware of this report they, along with campus police officers, took immediate action. They did in fact find an unloaded handgun in the student’s possession. The student was then taken into police custody and will not be returning to Hirschi High School.
Please let me assure you that student safety is our first priority and that Hirschi is a safe campus. The staff, as well as administration work diligently to protect our students and follow up on any reported suspicious activity. We value, and quickly follow up on all reports of safety concerns.
This is an unfortunate, yet isolated incident. Please help us maintain the privacy of those involved and let us continue to let the great things at Hirschi High School shine brighter than the darkness.
If you have further concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.