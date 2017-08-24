Wichita Falls ISD Student Arrested, Charged With Possession of a Handgun on Campus

UPDATE (8/25/17): According to a press release from the Wichita County Sheriff's office, the 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in Lewis' backpack and was in fact loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition.

Lewis remains in the Wichita county jail as of 5pm Friday. His bond has been set at $5,000.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A student at Hirschi High School was found in possession of a handgun Thursday morning. Principal Doug Albus notified parents of the incident in an email this afternoon. Albus states that a report was made to an administrator about a student in possession of a handgun.

The student is identified as 17-year-old Elisha J'Quan Lewis. Lewis was found in possession of an unloaded 9 MM handgun and was taken into custody. He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon in a gun free zone.

He remained in the Wichita County Jail as of 4 pm Thursday. No bond has been set at this time. Albus stated that Lewis ‘will not be returning to Hirschi High School.

Elisha J'Quan Lewis - Wichita County

