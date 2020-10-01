Wichita Falls Warriors Set to Host Open House

We learned late last year that Wichita Falls would once again be home to a hockey team.

After the announcement was made, an online contest was launched to decide the name of the team, with Warriors ultimately receiving the most votes. (I gotta admit it has a nice ring to it.)

As we approach the start of the team's first season, we learned today that fans will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek at the team during an open house this Saturday, October 3 from 10 am until 2 pm at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

During the open house, fans will get a chance to physically purchase season tickets as well as single game tickets at the box office. Fans will also have the opportunity to watch the team in action during a practice that will be open to the public.

The Warriors are set to kick off their inaugural season against the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday, October 23 on their home ice at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Keep up with the new Fallstown hockey team at wichitafallswarriors.com.