Wichita Falls Warriors Move Home Opener

Not wanting to compete with the Rider/Old High rivalry, our new hockey team has decided to move their home opener.

With the annual rivalry game being moved to Friday, October 23, the Warriors elected to not go head-to-head with the game, but to instead push their home opener back one night to Saturday, October 24. The puck will drop at Kay Yeager Coliseum at 7:05 pm.

The second game of the season will now happen on Sunday, October 25 at 1:05 pm.

Warriors President Jason Rent explained the decision in a press release:

We know how big of a deal Roho vs Old High is in this community and we certainly don't want to take anything away from that, in fact I plan on attending the game myself. We feel like the best thing to do is to move our opening night to Saturday the 24th so the city can enjoy an even greater local sports weekend. We all have to be a little more flexible and understanding during this crazy year and be ready to adapt whenever situations arise.

I personally like the decision. Now fans won’t have to choose between being in attendance for our new team’s inaugural home game or being in the seats for the city’s biggest High School football rivalry. Instead, we can all enjoy a jam-packed weekend of local sports.