Hockey to Return to Wichita Falls in 2020

Wichita Falls will once again be home to a hockey team.

Earlier today, the NAHL announced a new team will be playing at Kay Yeager Coliseum beginning in the 2020 – 2021 season.

The league also announced it will soon host a public contest to determine a name for the team. For more information, head to wfhockey.com.

The NAHL is the same league our former team, the Wildcats, played in back in 2017. The short-lived Wichita Falls Force was part of the USACHL, which didn’t even last one season.

The new team will play in the NAHL South Division along with teams we are well familiar with: the Amarillo Bulls, Corpus Christi Ice Rays, Lone Star Brahmas, New Mexico Ice Wolves, Odessa Jackalopes Shreveport Mudbugs and Topeka Pilots.

The team will be the fourth to call Wichita Falls home, dating back to the 2002 – 2003 season when our first-ever hockey team, the Rustlers, made their debut.

Keep it here for updates on the latest team to hit the ice here in The Falls.