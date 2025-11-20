'Tis the season to be jolly. It’s also the season for auto thefts in Texas. That’s guaranteed to put a damper on your holiday spirit.

The thing about thieves is that they don’t take the holidays off like fine, upstanding working people. Apparently, that’s when they work overtime. According to a study of FBI data by Compare the Market, some states see as much as a 500% increase in auto thefts this time of year.

Texas Avoids a Spike—But Still Has a Major Problem

The news is actually good and bad for the Lone Star State. On the one hand, there wasn’t an increase in auto thefts during the holidays, as the number in 2021 compared to 2024 is roughly the same. Compare that to Florida, which saw a 569% increase in auto thefts in the same time frame.

The bad news is that Texas is one of the worst states for auto thefts, with 42,630 auto thefts per 100,000 residents in December over the last 5 years. So yeah, we have a huge auto theft problem in this state.

Stay Vigilant and Protect Your Vehicle This Season

The way I see it, we can either hope that people with bad intentions will have a change of heart (which probably isn’t going to happen) or we can remain vigilant and invest in security systems to help better protect us from those folks.

