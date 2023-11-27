Homeowners in One Texas City Get the Most Bang for Their Buck

Finally, something to celebrate in these horrible economic times.

It seems like you hear nothing but bad news from the financial sector these days. So, I’m glad to pass along the results of a recent study conducted by All Star Home.

My wife and I took the plunge and bought our house back in 2013. Looking back ten years later it appears that we bought it at the perfect time.

Not only were we able to get the house below market value due to the owners needing to sell it quickly because of a job transfer, but the loan officer we worked with locked in a great interest rate.

And now our home is worth about two and a half times what we paid for it.

My mother used to be a real estate agent. One thing she told me about buying a home was that the number one most important thing to keep in mind is the location.

With that in mind, we decided on a house that was in a nice neighborhood that also happened to be near both of our jobs. Not only is it an easy commute to the office but our neighbors are great.

Speaking of liking your neighborhood, that was a key factor researchers used when determining which cities delivered homeowners the most (and least) bang for their buck.

When all was said and done, San Antonio was determined to be the Texas city that offered homeowners the best value, ranked 4th in the country overall. That’s great news for the Alamo City.

