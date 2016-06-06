Hotel Guests Mortified When Their Key Works in Every Room

This is basically right out of a horror movie.

Two men staying at the Rodeway Inn in Gallup, N.M. were stunned when they discovered the key they were given to their room worked on all the other rooms.

The pair decided to do a little sleuthing after someone walked into their room in the middle of the night and a hotel employee says that guest had received a master key. The duo took the key assigned to their room and tried it out on other rooms at the hotel, situated along historic Route 66 . Guess what? It worked on room after room after room.

Choice Hotels, which owns the Rodeway Inn, responded to the video by saying, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We have contacted the hotel and determined that there was a malfunction in their key system."

Still, the PR damage is done. Weary travelers looking for a place to rest may be wise to look into Airbnb, pitch a tent or take a chance by sleeping on the side of the road in the pitch black night while coyotes howl menacingly in the distance.