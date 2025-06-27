In what might be the wildest video I’ve ever seen, a woman was spotted sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of I-45 in Houston.

And let me tell you – when I say it’s the wildest thing I’ve ever seen, that’s saying something. I have posted many wild videos on this platform over the years. After conducting a Google search, I discovered it’s an incredibly sad story.

According to Fox News, the woman was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler. Both she and the truck driver were unharmed in the crash.

Woman Sits in Lawn Chair With Gun, Sparks Standoff

She exited her vehicle after the wreck and sat in the lawn chair on the Interstate armed with a handgun, which resulted in an hours-long standoff with the police. Police say she was pointing at her face, throat, and head during the standoff, making it difficult for the police to approach her.

The Crisis Intervention Response Team was called to the scene, as well as her daughter. The situation improved after her daughter arrived at the scene. Police were eventually able to get her to surrender, after which she was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

I pray she gets the help she needs as she struggles with her mental health.

If You’re Struggling, You’re Not Alone — Help Is Available

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

