Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Officially Canceled for 2021

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, previously rescheduled from March to May of this year, has officially been canceled. Rodeo President and CEO, Chris Boleman, made the announcement this morning.

According to KHOU 11 and the video announcement from RodeoHouston the Junior Livestock and Horse Shows scheduled for March will go on, but as private events.

The Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction scheduled for May will go on, but again as private events.

The primary factor in both the earlier rescheduling and now the cancelation of this year's Rodeo events is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on large-scale public events. Rodeo officials noted that community health was at the forefront of their decision.

Next year will be the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and plans are already being made for that event in 2022.