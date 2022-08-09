Downtown Wichita Falls Development Seeking Volunteers to Clean Up This Saturday

It’s hard to believe because it seems like summer just started, but the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred is right around the corner.

The big ride itself is happening on Saturday, August 27, but there will be events going on surrounding the ride from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28. Get the full 2022 HHH event schedule right here.

As someone who grew up in the area, but never attended the Hotter ‘N Hell until I started working for the radio station in the late 2000s, I was legitimately shocked at just how many people come to town just for the ride. Thousands of riders and their friends and family make the trip to Wichita Falls for one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the country.

And they’re all going to be downtown.

So, with that being said, Downtown Wichita Falls Development is looking for volunteers to help clean up down there this Saturday morning (August 14). They’ll provide volunteers with trash bags and water to drink. The City of Wichita Falls will provide trash bins.

They do ask that you bring whatever lawn tools you have and wear closed-toed shoes. While gloves aren’t required, Downtown Development does recommend wearing gloves, because we are talking about picking up trash and I know my germophobic self will have no part of picking up trash without gloves.

Everyone will meet at the Downtown Wichita Falls Development office, located at 709 Indiana at 8 am on Saturday and will spread out from there.

Willing to lend a hand? Get signed up at this location.

