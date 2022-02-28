Texas Man Threatens Restaurant Staff For Not Giving Him Enough Sauce

Everyone knows that barbeque is a big part of Texas culture, and that sauce is an absolute must, whenever eating some smoked brisket. However, one man is in custody because he took his barbeque a little too seriously, and threatened to shoot up a restaurant because they didn’t give him enough sauce.

Last month, 36-year-old Andre Thomas ordered a takeout meal from a Dickey's Barbeque Pit restaurant in the Houston metro area. When he started to eat his meal, he noticed that they shorted him on barbeque sauce.

This infuriated Thomas so much, that he immediately called the restaurant to complain, and let them know that he was upset for not giving him enough barbeque sauce with his order. While the restaurant’s staff apologized and tried to make amends, Thomas was not satisfied with their response. He then threatened to come back to the restaurant and “shoot up the place”.

Get our free mobile app

Thomas wasn’t bluffing either and went back to Dickey’s BBQ Pit right around closing time. He then sat in his car, in the parking lot. When the employees were leaving the restaurant, Thomas allegedly started shooting at both the staff, and their vehicles. While one employee suffered a broken arm from the incident, nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Harris County Jail Harris County Jail loading...

When police arrived at the scene, they arrested Andre Thomas and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a habitation. Since he was already out on bond on five other felony charges, Thomas is currently being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)