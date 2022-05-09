What’s the Top Barbecue-Loving City in Texas?

It’s no secret that we love our barbecue here in the Lone Star State.

For many Texans, barbecuing is a great source of pride (myself included). Most people around here dabble in smoking meats, with many smokers going as far as competing in cook-offs across the state.

But we also have our favorite destinations when we want someone else to do the smoking for us. And the best barbecue in Texas is the source of many a debate.

Just do a quick Google search of “best barbecue in Texas” and you’ll find a different opinion on every corner of the internet.

While Texas is most definitely among the states that love barbecue the most, which city in Texas has the most barbecue lovers? Well, thanks to researchers at Smoked Meat Sunday we now know the answer.

Using Twitter data tracking tweets about cooking and eating barbecue, analysts found that Houston is the most barbecue-loving city in Texas. I know my friends in the Austin area would have a bone to pick with that, but I’ve heard good things about the barbecue down in Houston.

Not having tried any of the barbecue in Houston, I decided to take a look at the Top 10 barbecue joints in Houston, according to Yelp.

Top 10 Barbecue Joints in Houston

10. Brookstreet Bar-B-Cue

9. Blood Bros. BBQ

8. J-Bar-M Barbecue

7. CorkScrew BBQ

6. The Brisket House

5. Truth BBQ

4. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

3. Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack

2. Killen’s Barbecue

1. The Pit Room

