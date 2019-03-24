How Obese are Texas Cities Compared to the Rest of the Country?
We've all heard that everything is bigger in Texas. But does that apply to the people themselves?
WalletHub compared the 100 most populated metro areas in the country to determine their level of obesity and general unhealthy lifestyle. The metro areas were scored on the following factors:
- Share of Overweight Adults
- Share of Obese Adults
- Share of Overweight Teenagers
- Share of Obese Teenagers
- Share of Overweight Children
- Share of Obese Children
- Projected Obesity Rates by 2030
- Share of Adults with High Cholesterol
- Share of Diabetic Adults
- Share of Adults with High Blood Pressure
- Heart-Disease Rate
- Obesity-Related Death Rate
- Share of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption
- Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy
- Limited Access to Healthy Food
- Share of Physically Inactive Adults
- City Friendliness toward an Active Lifestyle
- Access to Parks & Recreational Facilities
- Number of Health Educators and Community Health Workers per Capita
In the overall rankings, Texas only had one metro area in the Top 10, McAllen/Edinburg/Mission, TX, but that area ended up in the unfavorable #1 spot. Five other Texas metro areas appeared on the list, ranging from 19th to 56th place.
|Overall Rank
|Metro Area
|‘Obesity & Overweight’ Rank
|‘Health Consequences’ Rank
|‘Food & Fitness’ Rank
|1
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
|2
|11
|1
|2
|Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
|6
|3
|3
|3
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|1
|25
|4
|4
|Jackson, MS
|14
|8
|8
|5
|Mobile, AL
|19
|1
|34
|6
|Tulsa, OK
|3
|27
|13
|7
|Knoxville, TN
|10
|19
|14
|8
|Toledo, OH
|18
|10
|12
|9
|Baton Rouge, LA
|23
|5
|16
|10
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|31
|4
|7
|11
|Lafayette, LA
|21
|13
|18
|12
|Oklahoma City, OK
|7
|20
|19
|13
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|24
|18
|10
|14
|Columbia, SC
|11
|32
|9
|15
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|13
|2
|46
|16
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|34
|6
|11
|17
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|8
|16
|31
|18
|Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|4
|17
|47
|19
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|12
|21
|25
|20
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
|22
|22
|22
|21
|Canton-Massillon, OH
|35
|7
|32
|22
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|26
|14
|20
|23
|Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
|25
|39
|2
|24
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|9
|36
|29
|25
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|30
|12
|30
|26
|Winston-Salem, NC
|49
|9
|6
|27
|Wichita, KS
|38
|24
|5
|28
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|16
|47
|24
|29
|El Paso, TX
|15
|56
|15
|30
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC
|20
|45
|27
|31
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|5
|34
|51
|32
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|43
|15
|33
|33
|Huntsville, AL
|27
|95
|23
|34
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
|17
|78
|38
|35
|Dayton, OH
|33
|37
|36
|36
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|57
|23
|17
|37
|Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
|51
|40
|21
|38
|Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA
|61
|38
|28
|39
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|41
|29
|55
|40
|Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI
|37
|68
|40
|41
|Jacksonville, FL
|44
|31
|54
|42
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|39
|57
|53
|43
|Fort Wayne, IN
|66
|26
|26
|44
|Columbus, OH
|28
|60
|37
|45
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|53
|28
|44
|46
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
|36
|76
|67
|47
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|42
|74
|43
|48
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|45
|41
|74
|49
|Asheville, NC
|67
|50
|52
|50
|Akron, OH
|54
|69
|35
|51
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|29
|52
|75
|52
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|59
|46
|57
|53
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|64
|30
|68
|54
|Richmond, VA
|80
|35
|39
|55
|Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
|60
|67
|45
|56
|Austin-Round Rock, TX
|32
|77
|79
|57
|Pittsburgh, PA
|52
|59
|56
|58
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|46
|43
|87
|59
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|68
|66
|41
|60
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|50
|44
|71
|61
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|40
|61
|82
|62
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|47
|64
|76
|63
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|69
|65
|65
|64
|Albuquerque, NM
|55
|83
|59
|65
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|48
|48
|89
|66
|Raleigh, NC
|65
|71
|64
|67
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|84
|49
|63
|68
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|73
|33
|81
|69
|Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
|74
|55
|58
|70
|Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
|63
|51
|88
|71
|Worcester, MA-CT
|79
|73
|49
|72
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|82
|63
|60
|73
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|72
|80
|61
|74
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|56
|58
|80
|75
|Anchorage, AK
|81
|54
|66
|76
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|62
|85
|78
|77
|Tucson, AZ
|85
|42
|84
|78
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
|58
|62
|95
|79
|Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|88
|88
|62
|80
|Reno, NV
|77
|72
|86
|81
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|78
|86
|73
|82
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
|87
|93
|50
|83
|Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA
|70
|87
|91
|84
|San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
|76
|53
|99
|85
|Ogden-Clearfield, UT
|95
|70
|48
|86
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|75
|96
|83
|87
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|89
|97
|77
|88
|Boise, ID
|86
|82
|90
|89
|Springfield, MA
|97
|79
|70
|90
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|71
|75
|98
|91
|Colorado Springs, CO
|94
|90
|72
|92
|Salt Lake City, UT
|99
|84
|69
|93
|Provo-Orem, UT
|100
|98
|42
|94
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|91
|92
|93
|95
|Honolulu, HI
|90
|91
|100
|96
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|98
|94
|85
|97
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|83
|99
|94
|98
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|96
|81
|96
|99
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|93
|89
|97
|100
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
|92
|100
|92