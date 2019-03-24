How Obese are Texas Cities Compared to the Rest of the Country?

We've all heard that everything is bigger in Texas. But does that apply to the people themselves?

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated metro areas in the country to determine their level of obesity and general unhealthy lifestyle. The metro areas were scored on the following factors:

Share of Overweight Adults

Share of Obese Adults

Share of Overweight Teenagers

Share of Obese Teenagers

Share of Overweight Children

Share of Obese Children

Projected Obesity Rates by 2030

Share of Adults with High Cholesterol

Share of Diabetic Adults

Share of Adults with High Blood Pressure

Heart-Disease Rate

Obesity-Related Death Rate

Share of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption

Share of Residents Who Say They Eat Healthy

Limited Access to Healthy Food

Share of Physically Inactive Adults

City Friendliness toward an Active Lifestyle

Access to Parks & Recreational Facilities

Number of Health Educators and Community Health Workers per Capita

In the overall rankings, Texas only had one metro area in the Top 10, McAllen/Edinburg/Mission, TX, but that area ended up in the unfavorable #1 spot. Five other Texas metro areas appeared on the list, ranging from 19th to 56th place.