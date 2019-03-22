New EntertainMART Store To Open Soon In Wichita Falls

Hardly a week goes by that I don’t miss going to Hastings, meeting up with friends and sipping some coffee, checking out the books and movies, browsing the CDs and vinyl albums.

Those days may be coming back … sort of …

There is a sign on the door of the old Hancock Fabrics location at the corner of K-Mart Drive and Southwest Parkway indicating that a new EntertainMART store will be opening soon.

The EntertainMART stores are similar to Hastings and are part of an entertainment retail group called Vintage Stock , a group that also operates under the store names of V-Stock and Movie Trading Co. Under these names the retail outlets sell movies, retro and new video games, and new toys and posters online and in stores.

They sell retro and new video game consoles, accessories and guides as well as new and used CDs and vinyl albums. You'll also find comic books, graphic novels, collectibles and sports cards on their shelves and you can even rent video games. Some of their locations have coffee shops but no word on whether that will be the case in Wichita Falls.

EntertainMART currently has 60 locations in Springfield, Colorado Springs, Arkansas, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, and Texas.

While we don’t have an exact opening date they do anticipate being open by late April, possibly by Easter weekend. EntertainMART will be at 2811 Southwest Parkway in Hobby Lobby Plaza; the same shopping plaza that Hastings was in, but down the line in the old Hancock Fabrics building most recently used as the Spirit Halloween store and will encompass about 12,000 square feet.