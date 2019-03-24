Stolen Firearms Recovered, Thief Arrested and Charged

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested and charged in connection with theft of a two firearms back in February.

Brianna Nicole Cheek-Wichita County Sheriff's Office

KAUZ reports that the owner of the firearms, stolen sometime on or before February 10, were found by the owner at a local pawn shop. Wichita County deputies were able to connect the pawn tickets for the firearms from the shop to 25 year old Brianna Nicole Cheek. Cheek was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Her bond was set at $10,000. She had bonded out of the Wichita County Jail as of late Friday.