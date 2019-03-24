Texas Teen Raped by Man Pretending to be ‘Instagram Famous’

A 25-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly convincing a Texas teenager that he was "Instagram Famous" and repeatedly raping her.

The unnamed 17-year-old girl met 25-year-old Richard Brown over Instagram where he convinced her that he was only 19, was famous on Instagram, rich, and would take care of her. After months of talking, Brown arranged over $800 in Uber rides to transport the girl from San Antonio to Brown's parents' home in Apopka, FL.

According to WFTV , the teen tried to leave the home but was pressured into staying by Brown, saying she owed him for bringing her out there. The teen accused Brown of raping her several times over a few days until she was able to leave the house when he fell asleep.

Brown, who is now facing six felony counts of child abuse, told authorities they were just friends, and he believed her to be of age and in need of a place to stay. Brown's attorney stated there were several inconsistencies with the victim's story, in which she had difficulty identifying Brown's home and his user name online.