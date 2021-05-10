Don Huffines Launches Primary Challenge Against Governor Greg Abbott

Get our free mobile app

The race is on for 2022.

Former Texas State Senator Don Huffines on Monday (May 10th) officially launched his campaign for governor, setting up a primary battle with Governor Greg Abbott and whoever else decides to jump into the race.

Huffines served in the Texas Senate from 2015-2019 and was unseated by Democrat Nathan Johnson in 2018. Abbott is seeking his third term as governor and is the early heavy favorite to win the nomination. But that doesn't mean Abbott will skate by. Potential candidates include Republican Party Chairman Allen West and Sid Miller.

In his press release, Huffines said he wanted to take on the federal government and the "entrenched elites of the Austin swamp." From his statement:

“I will fight and win on behalf of Texans. We will protect our great state and secure our freedoms. I am ready to take on the federal government and the entrenched elites of the Austin swamp. We will finally finish the wall and secure our border—and we’re not going to ask for permission to do it. We will put Texas on a path to eliminating property taxes. And we will enforce our sacred voting laws, so that the voices of lawful voters are preserved and not diluted through corrupt election procedures.”

In a parting shot at Governor Abbott, Huffines wraps up his press release by saying, "I am running for governor because I love Texas and am determined to solve the critical problems that have been neglected for too long," adding: "Texas deserves actual Republican leadership that will act urgently and decisively--no more excuses or lies."

Gov. Abbott did not face a serious primary challenger in 2014 or 2018, according to the Texas Tribune.