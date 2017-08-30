Hurricane Harvey isn't over yet and it's already broken the record for the most extreme rain event in America in history. More than 50 inches so far. And it's still raining.

A new Washington Post article compares previous rainfall events, almost exclusively hurricanes, and Harvey has surpassed them all. A Texas state climatologist reports that a rain gauge 40 miles east of Houston has so far measured 51.9 inches of rain. The previous record was Tropical Storm Amelia, which also struck Texas back in 1978.

National Weather Service

Currently, the American Red Cross is accepting donations to help purchase supplies for victims and volunteers. If you want to help, text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.