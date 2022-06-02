Get our free mobile app

Are you looking to get away and truly unplug from society? One of the great things about Airbnb is that homes and rental spots around the world have become accessible to more and more people. Places that once seemed impossible to stay at, have become reality. And for many, choosing an place to stay can be an adventure.

As people continue making and adjusting their Summer vacation plans, Airbnb recently published an article detailing their Top 10 Most Wishlisted US Stays for the Summer of 2022. It's no surprise that one iconic Airbnb spot in Texas made the list.

Domeland: Off-grid Adobe Dome near Big Bend is one of the most "wishlisted" spots to stay in the United States, according to Airbnb. If you look at the availability, they're not kidding. The Adobe Dome is owned by Trevor Reichman. The one-bedroom, half-bath home can house 3 guests and goes for a wallet-friendly $111/night.

The off-the-grid adobe dome near Terlingua, Texas is powered by solar and was recently featured on HGTV's Mighty Tiny Houses. Domeland is still booking for Summer 2022 dates, but those dates are going fast.

For many, just staying here could be an adventure. Here's part of the off-the-grid location's description:

Though the dome is isolated, the entrance to Big Bend National Park is just a 25 minute drive and the historic Terlingua Ghost town about the same. The dome is an earthen structure, with a cob (adobe) barrier to provide shelter from the desert elements such as heat, cold, winds, and rain. The small but functional dome kitchen provides a two burner propane stove and oven, as well as a refrigerator that is powered by solar power. In fact, all power to the dome comes directly from a modest solar energy system and will power phones, laptops, and lights, but not much more (no hair dryers for instance). The kitchen sink pumps water from a small rain collection cistern and thus I ask guests to be very strategic with water use. Guests are recommended to bring one's own drinking water, although backup bottled water is provided onsite as a backup at cost.

If you want to shower, there isn't one, but there's an outdoor solar bag shower that you can try or you can go into town and use a $2 coin shower. As far as bathrooms go, well, welcome to nature. As Domeland says, "you must be comfortable using a composting toilet."

If you love the great outdoors and want to experience being off the grid while enjoying the beautiful night sky, this seems like the perfect place for you. Find out more on the Domeland's Airbnb page.

