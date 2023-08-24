Impatient Driving Leads to Rollover Accident in North Texas

This is why it’s best to accept that you’re going to be a little late getting to your destination and take the next on-ramp or circle back to the one you missed.

I see it all the time on the roads here in North Texas. Someone will either come to a complete stop on the access road when they realize they’re about to miss an on-ramp or they will cut across multiple lanes, disregarding the traffic around them.

And while both scenarios are dangerous, cutting across two lanes is by far the worst option. And the video below is a great example of that.

According to the person who posted the video on Reddit, the incident happened at around 7:00 am on August 1 on President George Bush Turnpike in Plano.

The driver of the Toyota Camry realized he was about to miss the on-ramp to get on the Tollway, so he decided to cut across two lanes at the last minute to get on.

He was next to a delivery truck when he realized he was about to miss the ramp, so you see him slow down before attempting to cut across. It’s not clear whether or not the SUV was in his blind spot, but according to the person who posted the clip, he did admit fault.

The woman in the SUV had to crawl through the window to exit the vehicle. She was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Her condition isn’t clear as of this posting.

