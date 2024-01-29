Watch: Truck Drives Into Dallas Wing Stop Dining Room

Sorry sir, you can’t park there.

Can you imagine sitting in Wing Stop enjoying some wings and cheese fries when suddenly a truck comes driving into the dining room? I’m pretty sure I would need a clean pair of underwear afterward.

That’s exactly what happened at a Dallas Wing Stop over the weekend.

A video shared to X (or Twitter, if you still call it that) shows the aftermath of the incident. Looking at the clip, it appears that the truck was going fast when it struck the building.

It also appears the person driving the truck was up to no good as there is no rear license plate on the truck. While I don’t know all of the circumstances, you hear a woman say the driver of the truck "took off."

Maybe the driver stole the truck. Maybe they were drunk. Or maybe both. I don’t know.

However, I do know that Wing Stop is going to be out of commission for a minute.

