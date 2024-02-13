Watch: Reckless Driver Causes Wreck on Dallas Freeway

Man, Dallas traffic can be scary.

I like to think of myself as a defensive driver. But there have been times when I’ve caught myself letting my guard down. Videos like the one below remind me to keep my head on a swivel while driving, especially in the big city.

However, I’m not sure any amount of defensive driving would have helped the folks who weren’t driving recklessly. And that’s a shame.

Get our free mobile app

Whenever I share a video like this, I hope it gets through to someone who likes to whip in and out of heavy traffic as if they’re the only person on the highway in a hurry to get where they’re going.

But the point is actually to get where you’re going. Not to end up in a heap on the side of the highway.

So please, be safe out there on the highway. The drivers around you will be thankful.

Texas Police Pull You Over For Many Reasons, But Not This One Police in Texas are always watching people in case they believe someone is acting strangely, but can they pull you over for that? Gallery Credit: Tommy Paradise, Townsquare Media, Canva

Texas' Fugitive Friday: 8 of the Most Wanted Men Gallery Credit: Mikael Donnovan