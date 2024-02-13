Watch: Reckless Driver Causes Wreck on Dallas Freeway

Man, Dallas traffic can be scary. 

I like to think of myself as a defensive driver. But there have been times when I’ve caught myself letting my guard down. Videos like the one below remind me to keep my head on a swivel while driving, especially in the big city. 

However, I’m not sure any amount of defensive driving would have helped the folks who weren’t driving recklessly. And that’s a shame.

Whenever I share a video like this, I hope it gets through to someone who likes to whip in and out of heavy traffic as if they’re the only person on the highway in a hurry to get where they’re going. 

But the point is actually to get where you’re going. Not to end up in a heap on the side of the highway. 

So please, be safe out there on the highway. The drivers around you will be thankful.

