Increased Speed Limits Will Soon Be Coming to Oklahoma Highways

Oklahoma has got the need for speed.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that will increase the speed limit on Oklahoma turnpikes from 75 to 80 mph and on certain highways from 70 to 75 mph. This will not be an immediate change in the state. It will be implemented gradually, sensibly, and safely according to Lawton Representative Daniel Pae.

“While we wanted to increase the speed limit on our turnpikes and state highways, we also worked to ensure the safety of Oklahoma drivers,” Pae said. “We will use traffic and engineering studies that take into consideration things such as traffic density and infrastructure quality to determine where we could safely increase these speed limits.”

Not all the highways will be able to accommodate the increased speed limits. So don't just assume that the road you may take will suddenly increase to the new speed limit. Always be aware of posted speed limits and maybe you could see some changes coming your way soon.