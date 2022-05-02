‘Iron Chef’ Returns With New Episodes on Netflix

Allez cuisine!

The gold standard of cooking competition shows is returning with a brand new season on Netflix. After lying dormant for a few years, Iron Chef is now back as Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend. Alton Brown returns as the host from the previous American version of the series, which started life as a very popular Japanese show on Fuji TV and then got imported to the U.S. by the Food Network in the 1990s.

Mark Dacascos is reprising his role as “The Chairman,” the ceremonial figurehead who is supposedly pitting the “Iron Chefs” against their challengers. The just-released trailer doesn’t indicate who the new Iron Chefs will be on this version of the series, but it does feature Kristen Kish, a winner from and frequent guest judge on Top Chef, as Brown’s new co-host.

On the traditional Iron Chef format, each episode features a new challenger, who chooses one Iron Chef to battle in a timed cooking contest. Each dish they compose has to feature the episode’s secret ingredient, which can be as commonplace as shrimp or as outside the box as eggnog or bourbon, and is announced to the contestants just before the competition begins.

Watch the trailer below:

Here is how Netflix describes their version of the show:

The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever ‘Iron Legend.’

Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend premieres on Netflix on June 15. The season will run for 8 episodes. And Netflix also has Iron Chef Mexico and Iron Chef Brazil in the works as well.

