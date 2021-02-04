Here’s a creative way to get back at your ex.

Hotels.com is hosting a promotion that allows people to book a night in a dumpster for their ex this Valentine’s Day. So, if your ex is straight-up trash, put ‘em right where they belong.

No, you don’t really get to reserve a dumpster for a night, but it would send one helluva message. And not to mention, you could be one of 15 people to win a $300 Hotels.com gift code. That’s right, your ex gets a “dumpster” to sleep in while you put yourself up in a luxurious penthouse. Not a bad deal.

All you have to do to win is visit the Hotels.com website and enter your name, last name, email address, explain “why your ex was trash” and describe your dream hotel stay.

Afterward, be on the lookout for the gift code in your inbox at 4:00 pm CT on Friday, February 12. Good luck and be sure to tell ‘em Thrash sent ya.

And hey, if you're looking for another awesome way to get back at your ex, you can always have a cockroach named after them at the San Antonio Zoo.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app