It’s National Burger Month, so Have a Free Whataburger

I’ve got good news for fellow Whataburger lovers.

The Texas favorite is offering a sweet buy-one-get-one-free deal in honor of National Burger Month.

The burger chain will hook you up with one free No. 1 Whataburger when you order through May 25. Your order can include add-ons to the No. 1, but add-ons are an additional fee.

However, the offer is only available online. Just sign into an existing account or create an account either at Whataburger.com or via the Whataburger app.

Not that I needed an excuse to eat more Whataburger, but I’ll take it.