Oklahoma Adds Domestic Violence to Violent Crimes List

The bill was signed yesterday and goes into effect this November.

House Bill 3251 was signed by Governor Kevin Stitt for the state of Oklahoma. Under the bill, it states that “domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, or domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon” should be added to the violent crimes list.

Jacqueline Blocker is the engagement director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform. She has been hoping that Governor Stitt would sign this bill into law. “There are thousands of Oklahomans who are abused every day and live in fear of their abuser. If HB 3251 is signed into law, these offenders would be treated accordingly in terms of punishment and parole consideration. This legislation will give victims the confidence to heal, recover and protect themselves and their family," said Blocker.

The new law will go into effect on November 1st, 2020 throughout the state of Oklahoma.