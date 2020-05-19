Watch One of the Wichita Falls Mustangs Get Painted in Awesome Time Lapse Video

We have several of these Mustangs around Wichita Falls, but who does the artwork?

Several cities have awesome statues around that show off some amazing artwork. I'm from Maryland and Baltimore would put painted crabs around the city. No, I'm not joking. Here in Wichita Falls, we put Mustangs throughout the city. You can probably spot a few of your favorites around town.

Looks like this one will be going in front of The All American Super Car Wash. Katie Britt shared an awesome time lapse video of the work she did for it. Maybe someone in Wichita Falls could get us a mustang for outside our studios? Would love to see one with all of our logos all over it. I think Katie could pull it off.