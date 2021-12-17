LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW WITH REP. JAMES WHITE BELOW:

State Representative James White is running for Texas Agricultural Commissioner in the Republican Primary. White announced his campaign during the Summer and has really been hitting the campaign trail listening and visiting with people in the agriculture sector.

White joined The Chad Hasty Show on Thursday evening to discuss his campaign for Texas Agricultural Commissioner. White is running in the Republican primary and told Hasty that he has spent the last 3 days in the area listening to the agriculture community and what their needs and concerns are.

Get our free mobile app

White told the audience that he believes Texas needs an Agricultural Commissioner with the right priorities.

We need a Texas Agricultural Commissioner, like myself, that's going to really look at the priorities of what we should be focused on. We should not be focused on raising fees and taxes on our agriculture producers as our current commissioner did in 2017.

When asked if the current Ag Commissioner's priorities were not where they should be, White said:

Not where they should be as far as pumping up our ag industry, protecting our agriculture and consumers and making sure we are pushing back against radical leftism.

White also discussed his record as a member of the Texas House and discussed his record as a conservative during the interview. White also discussed the needs of agriculture producers across the State of Texas and some of the unique challenges facing them.

You can listen to the full interview with Representative James White above. Visit his campaign website here.

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong

Always Prepared: Check Out These Doomsday Bunkers in Texas I'm not the kind of guy who believes that at any moment the whole of everything is going to go up in flames. If I was, and I had an extreme amount of disposable income, I would want to spend the apocalypse in one of these insane bunkers you can get right here in the Lone Star State.