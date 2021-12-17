James White Campaigns In Lubbock For Texas Agricultural Commissioner
State Representative James White is running for Texas Agricultural Commissioner in the Republican Primary. White announced his campaign during the Summer and has really been hitting the campaign trail listening and visiting with people in the agriculture sector.
White joined The Chad Hasty Show on Thursday evening to discuss his campaign for Texas Agricultural Commissioner. White is running in the Republican primary and told Hasty that he has spent the last 3 days in the area listening to the agriculture community and what their needs and concerns are.
White told the audience that he believes Texas needs an Agricultural Commissioner with the right priorities.
We need a Texas Agricultural Commissioner, like myself, that's going to really look at the priorities of what we should be focused on. We should not be focused on raising fees and taxes on our agriculture producers as our current commissioner did in 2017.
When asked if the current Ag Commissioner's priorities were not where they should be, White said:
Not where they should be as far as pumping up our ag industry, protecting our agriculture and consumers and making sure we are pushing back against radical leftism.
White also discussed his record as a member of the Texas House and discussed his record as a conservative during the interview. White also discussed the needs of agriculture producers across the State of Texas and some of the unique challenges facing them.
You can listen to the full interview with Representative James White above.