In a letter that will be sent Tuesday morning (January 6th, 2021) to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California), Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-Lubbock) has announced he will object to the certification of the Electoral College during Wednesday's Joint Session of Congress.

Congressman Arrington cited the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887 as the supporting law that will allow him to object during the joint session; specifically, 'to any state where a Member believes votes were either "unlawfully certified" or "not regularly given."'

Congressman Arrington also stated in the letter: "This joint session also serves as an important forum for Members of Congress to voice the concerns of millions of American voters who feel this election was not conducted in an equitable and accurate manner."

Arrington pointed out in the letter the fact that Democrats in both the House and Senate objected to Electoral College results during the Joint Session of Congress following the 2004 and 2016 elections. Speaker Pelosi was one of the Democrats who objected to President George W. Bush's re-election in January 2005.

Congressman Arrington closed out his letter saying: "This defiance of the Constitution and blatant disregard for the Rule of Law in unconscionable and a dereliction of our sacred duty. I will object on January 6th and voice my constitutional concerns with the 2020 Presidential Election, and I urge my colleagues to do the same."

Congressman Jodey Arrington represents Texas' 19th Congressional District, which includes Lubbock, most of the South Plains, Big Spring and Abilene.

You can read the complete letter from Congressman Arrington to Speaker Pelosi by clicking this link.

Congressman Jodey Congressman Arrington Letter to Speaker Pelosi - Jan. 5, 2021