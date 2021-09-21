Joey Gallo Still Coming to Terms With Being Traded from Texas Rangers

Joey, if you’re reading this, I just want you to know that myself and many other Rangers fans are also still coming to terms with you no longer being a member of the team.

I was in the stands just over three weeks prior to Gallo being traded on July 29. It was Wednesday, July 7, and I got to watch him jack two booming home runs into right field that afternoon. At that time, trade rumors were swirling around the Rangers organization as it was clear the front office was committed to a rebuild.

I remember thinking that if they would just hang on to Gallo, I would be cool with whatever moves they made. He was clearly the best player on the team and I would have loved for him to be rewarded by being a part of a future championship run.

Get our free mobile app

But that’s the unfortunate business side of baseball. Sometimes you have to give up your best player to build a solid foundation made up of a core of young, talented players. But that doesn’t make it suck any less for us fans – or Joey.

He faced his former team for the first time last night. So, of course, he was asked a lot of questions about being traded. He admitted the transition to the Yankees wasn’t easy, according to MLB.com:

I'm still getting used to just living here, being with a new organization and whatnot. The Yankees have made the transition as easy as possible for me. I'm really appreciative of that. But like I said, I've spent my whole life in Texas since I was 18. It wasn't an easy thing for me to do.

He went on to say that he didn’t hold any grudges against the Rangers and was in a great place with the Yankees, which is great to hear.

But still, I can’t help but think about what might have been. Then again, who says he’ll never return to the organization that drafted him in the first round of the MLB Draft back in 2012?

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.