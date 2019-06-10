Join the Broken Tap for ‘Tap Fest’ This Saturday

The Broken Tap will celebrate its fifth anniversary in style with a day of live music, food and fun this Saturday, June 15, from 1 – 11 pm.

‘Tap Fest’ is free to attend and open to all ages, but you have to be 21 or older with valid ID to buy alcohol.

They’ll be closing Indiana Avenue from 8th to 9th street for the event. There will be beer tents set up, food trucks on hand and even a bounce house and face painting for the kiddos.

The stage will be set up in front of Wichita Tower with entertainment from Downtown Royalty, Everything in Between and Hannibel Lector.

The Broken Tap will donate part of the proceeds to Downtown Development.