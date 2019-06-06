Texas Police Are Looking for a ‘Witch’ That is Scamming People

The alleged 'witch' has gotten away with a lot of money in just a few short days.

Bryan police are currently looking for someone who is claiming to be a bruja (Hispanic witch) or sorceress. She has already targeted six families in the Hispanic community in Bryan. She reads tarot cards and promises to cleanse money for good luck or to make it grow. Sounds almost too good to be true, right?

Well, it is. When she takes your money to 'cleanse', she literally just takes your money. People have handed over $116,000 to this lady for cleansing and she just leaves with it. Police have very little information on this lady and are warning others to not just hand over money to strangers for 'cleansing'. That should probably go without saying, but thought I would state it again.