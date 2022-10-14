Kaley Cuoco Nearly Needed to Have Her Leg Amputated

As landmark TV show The Big Theory nears its 15th birthday, a new book is sharing secrets that have not seen the light of day until now.

Entitled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, author Jessica Radloff and series creator Chuck Lorre sat down with Entertainment Tonight, where they revealed that actress Kaley Cuoco nearly lost her leg.

Cuoco was involved in a horseback riding accident in 2010, where a horse got spooked, bucked her off, and ran over her left leg.

"It was very serious and Kaley still has a really hard time talking about it," said Radloff.

"Thank god Kaley came out of this OK. The reason she came out of it OK is because of Chuck. Chuck helped get her the care at Cedars-Sinai that she needed and... when she was in recovery, he would come and play his guitar for her and bought her a rocking horse and said, 'This is the only horse you're now allowed to ride,'" Radloff continued.

Lorre chimed in and said that Cuoco's injury was "devastating" and "There were so many things that happened that had they not happened, she might've lost the leg."

Despite the seriousness of her injury, Lorre would go on to note that Cuoco only missed one episode. Additionally, there was only one time when a stunt double was needed and that occurred during one episode when Cuoco had to run back into her character's room.

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series is available to buy now and it features several other stories such as which cast member wanted the show to end and which actor turned down their role multiple times.