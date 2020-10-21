Kell House Museum Hosting Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on Halloween

The Historic Kell House Museum invites you to join them for their Jack O'Lantern Jubilee.

This family friendly event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Halloween Day, Saturday, October 31st.

The Jack O'Lantern Jubilee will be held outside on the Kell House grounds, while you're there you'll be decorating a pumpkin, playing games, and snapping some unforgettable fall pictures at this historic Wichita Falls landmark. Will your Jack O'Lantern be spooky or funny? Tall and thin or short and wide? It doesn't matter because it's all in good fun and celebrating the changing of the seasons.

The staff and volunteers at the Kell House Museum are taking every precaution to make your visit safe and fun, so masks will be required for all persons in attendance. The cost is $5 per child (parents get in free with paid child) and reservations are required, you can make yours online here. The pumpkin and supplies are included in the cost of your ticket so all you need to do is show up and have some fun.

Kell House Museum via Facebook

While the Jack O'Lantern Jubilee is for families and kids, the Kell House Museum will also be hosting some Haunted Tours on Halloween weekend for adults that aren't frightened by things that go bump in the night.

The Kell House Museum at 9th and Bluff is a local, state, and national landmark, telling the story of the early days of Wichita Falls through the eyes of the Kell family.

If you have any questions about this or any other event at the Kell House Museum call them at 940-723-2712.