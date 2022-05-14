Kelsey Asbille Shares Why ‘Yellowstone’ Is a Surprisingly Happy Place to Work

Yellowstone has never shied away from exploring some very dark themes, but the set of the show is surprisingly fun when the cameras are off, according to series star Kelsey Asbille.

Asbille — who plays Monica Dutton on the smash Paramount show — spoke to Taste of Country before beginning filming on Yellowstone's Season 5, and though the characters on the show have a lot of interpersonal drama onscreen, she says the actors' working relationships are very good.

"I love the people that we get to work with on the show," she gushes, adding that she attributes much of the on-set camaraderie to series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and the culture he creates.

"I think he really ... at this point, we're like a little traveling circus troupe, you know?" she says with a laugh. "And that's really, really special. I really love these people, and I think also because he always, he brings us back. There's a certain loyalty and familial quality to all of his sets that, even though we are covering pretty tough subject matter, we're in it together. I would say we have a lot of fun off-set as well, to make up for the dark themes."

Season 5 of Yellowstone begins shooting in May, and it will premiere in the Fall of 2020. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

