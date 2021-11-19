Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Comes to a Close: Celebrities React to Verdict

Celebrities are reacting to Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty for shooting three men and killing two.

On Friday (Nov. 19), the jury in the Rittenhouse case came back after three and a half days of deliberation and found Rittenhouse not guilty of all five charges related to the 2020 shootings despite having drone and bystander footage of the killings.

Following the news of his acquittal, celebrities took to social media to share their disgust and lack of faith in the justice system.

Lil Yachty simply tweeted, "Justice system so twisted," while LeVar Burton wrote, "Tell me again there are not two kinds [of] justice in America!"

"The miscarriage of justice today is enraging," actress Sophia Bush wrote. "This is white supremacy in action. This is hideous. He murdered people, bragged about it while throwing white power signs in a bar, and then manufactured tears to claim that despite his AR-15 HE was in danger. And he got off. Unreal."

Josh Gad noted that "It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second."

While many were surprised that Rittenhouse was found not guilty, others weren't so shocked at the result of his trial, including Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Daniel Dae Kim and Yvette Nicole Brown.

See these and more celebrity reactions off social media, below.