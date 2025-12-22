It’s likely to feel like a true Christmas in July this year in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area. Okay, maybe not July, but still, it’s going to be quite warm outside. And by warm, I mean record-breaking high temperatures.

Forecast Calls for Near-80° Highs on Christmas Day

If the forecast holds up, we’re in for highs around 80º in Wichita Falls and in the upper 70s north of the Red River in Lawton on Christmas Day.

The current record for Wichita Falls is 78°, which was the high back in 2016. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman is calling for a high of 80° on Christmas Day.

The warmest Christmas on record in Lawton was back in 2021, when the temperature reached 76°. This year, the NWS is calling for a high of 79° in Lawton.

I know there are plenty of folks out there who will be disappointed that we’re not going to have a White Christmas this year. But let’s be honest here; the chances of having a White Christmas are slim to none in this neck of the woods in any given year.

So, I say let’s make the most out of it. Break out the shorts and t-shirts and enjoy it while it lasts. Because you and I both know it’ll be 28° with sleet blowing in sideways before you know it.

