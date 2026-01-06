After Weeks of Dry Weather, North Texas May Get Rain
Are we finally going to get some much-needed rain in North Texas? The chances are pretty good this week.
Cedar Fever Is Making Allergy Season Miserable
I have terrible seasonal allergies. So, the last couple of weeks have been rough for me. The high levels of cedar pollen in the air have made me sick. Just about the time I start to feel better, I’m right back to having sneezing fits and a runny nose.
READ NEXT: Was This the Warmest December Ever in Wichita Falls?
A nice, light rain would be just what the doctor ordered for those of us suffering from cedar fever. If the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman’s forecast holds up, we could get just that Wednesday night here in Wichita Falls. As I write this, we have an 80% chance of rain.
Of course, with a chance of rain comes the chance of severe weather. The main threat will be high winds, but there is a slight chance of quarter-size hail. The tornado risk is very low.
Rain Could Also Lower Wildfire Risk Across Texoma
While the rain will bring much-needed relief to allergy sufferers like me, it will also ease the risk of wildfires a bit. The dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve had over the last month have increased the potential for wildfires in the area.
