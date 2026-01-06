Are we finally going to get some much-needed rain in North Texas? The chances are pretty good this week.

Cedar Fever Is Making Allergy Season Miserable

I have terrible seasonal allergies. So, the last couple of weeks have been rough for me. The high levels of cedar pollen in the air have made me sick. Just about the time I start to feel better, I’m right back to having sneezing fits and a runny nose.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Was This the Warmest December Ever in Wichita Falls?

A nice, light rain would be just what the doctor ordered for those of us suffering from cedar fever. If the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman’s forecast holds up, we could get just that Wednesday night here in Wichita Falls. As I write this, we have an 80% chance of rain.

Of course, with a chance of rain comes the chance of severe weather. The main threat will be high winds, but there is a slight chance of quarter-size hail. The tornado risk is very low.

Rain Could Also Lower Wildfire Risk Across Texoma

While the rain will bring much-needed relief to allergy sufferers like me, it will also ease the risk of wildfires a bit. The dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures we’ve had over the last month have increased the potential for wildfires in the area.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF