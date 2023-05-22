‘Lady’ Fight Breaks Out at a Fort Worth Donut Shop

Never try to come between a drunk woman and her donut.

I mean, the two “ladies” could’ve been fighting over something else, but since the brawl happened in front of (ironically) Hurts Donuts in Fort Worth, I’m going to go with it.

I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I was only recently introduced to 7th Street in Fort Worth (also known as the Cultural District.) Some friends and I went there for a few drinks after a Ranger game last summer.

Admittedly, we didn’t stay long because it was late and we were all old enough to be most of the people hanging out’s dad. I will say this though – 29-year-old me would’ve absolutely loved it.

However, 49-year-old me wanted no part of it.

But with that being said, we didn’t witness any fisticuffs or any other sort of nonsense, we just wanted to be around people our own age. So, we headed to the Stockyards and hung out there until the bars closed.

Anyway, I’ve seen several videos of street fights on 7th Street here lately, which does not bode well for the future of the district. Because most people I know, both young and old, just want to go out for a few drinks and have a good time on the weekend without having to worry about some fool starting a fight with you.

