Witness a Wild Night of Fights in Austin, Texas

Let’s check in on our state capital.

There isn’t enough money in the world to pay me to be a police officer in Austin. That has to be one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet.

I realize there are people out there who feed off chaos and get an adrenaline rush from it, and those are the people who need to be cops. But I most certainly am not one of those people.

I prefer peace and quiet.

Speaking of peace and quiet, it doesn’t seem there’s much of it in Austin these days. As the live music capital of the world, Austin has never been a quiet place in my lifetime. But it was quite peaceful back in the day.

Back then, it was the place where hippies and cowboys could coexist in peace, brought together by their love of live tunes and booze. These days, it doesn’t appear anyone can coexist in Austin.

Seriously, I’ve lost count of how many fight videos I have shared that were filmed on 6 Street. But if I’m being honest, I kind of like watching them – from a safe distance, of course.

