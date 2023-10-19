Take a Ride on the Loneliest Road in the State of Texas

Are you one of those people like me who loves to road trip but hates to have to deal with traffic? If so, read on.

There’s just something about taking the back roads. Unless I’m pressed for time, I’ll gladly exchange getting to my destination faster for a more scenic, laid-back route.

And you never know what kind of cool hole-in-the-wall mom-and-pop shops or cafes you’ll discover along the way. Traveling has always been just as much about the journey as the destination for me. That’s why I typically travel by car.

One of my favorite alternate routes to take is US-281 to Austin from Wichita Falls, rather than going by US-287/I-35. It only takes about a half hour longer to get there, and the drive is way more scenic and there are some great eating places along the way.

While I’ve traveled much of the great State of Texas over the years, it’s a big old state and I still have much to see. So, I was pleased as peach to see that Atlas Obscura put in the work to determine the loneliest road in every state.

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for a trip to add to my bucket list. So, at some point, I’m going to have to head to East Texas to take a ride down Texas State Highway 49, the quietest stretch of highway in the Lone Star State.

SH 49 runs from Mount Pleasant to the Louisiana state line, just north of Caddo Lake at a total distance of 71.2 miles.

