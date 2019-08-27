Local Texoma Superintendent Nominated for Prestigious Award

We will see if Tylor Chaplin can win this thing next month.

First of all, congratulations to Burkburnett ISD superintendent Tylor Chaplin for making the top five in all of Texas for Superintendent of the Year. We will see if he can win this award on September 21 when the Texas Association of School Administrators has their convention next month.

Tyler has been the superintendent in Burk for the past four years but has twelve years of experience as a superintendent. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education.

KFDX reported that Tyler was nominated by the committee for his passion for protecting public education’s future and for civic involvement. The committee noted his efforts to be involved at every level in the district – whether visiting each campus to greet arriving students or being inclusive when gathering input and ideas to make sure the district and students are future-ready.