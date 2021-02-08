Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the program to talk about the latest news from the state of Texas and the 87th Texas Legislature.

Braddock and Hasty discussed committee assignments, the buzz surrounding Texas secession, and the possibility of legalized sports betting becoming a reality in the state.

Braddock said,

The Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick, who has been staunchly opposed to some of these things like sports betting or increased gambling in Texas, during a Republican caucus meeting, I was told and confirmed this with several sources, that the Lieutenant Governor told Republican senators, that if a bill would result in a revenue increase for the state, he would not oppose it...That doesn't mean that he would push for it, or try to make it happen, but the fact that he might not be opposed would be certainly a different dynamic.

Listen to the entire interview with Scott Braddock in the video above. You may find the conversation about sports betting at 13:24 in the video timeline.

More news, information and commentary from Braddock may be found at: QuorumReport.com

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekday mornings live, from 8:30 to 11:00 A.M. on News/Talk 95.1 FM and 790 AM KFYO, as well as from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. every weekday evening. You may also listen to the show live online at KFYO.com, on the fantastic, free and easy to use KFYO App, all Alexa-enabled devices using the KFYO Skill, as well as on Google Home devices. You may follow Chad on Twitter: @ChadHastyRadio, Instagram: instagram.com/chadhastyradio, Snapchat: @ChadHastyRadio. Much more information about Hasty, as well as his extra-show content and commentary may be found at kfyo.com/author/chadhasty. Be sure to tune in daily to KFYO and check our website for the latest news and commentary, follow KFYO Radio on Twitter: @KFYO, and subscribe to KFYO's YouTube channel.

Whoa: 12 Amazing Treehouses You Can Stay at in Texas