West Texas Man Shot in the Testicle During Robbery

A shooting Sunday (May 29) at Clapp Park in Lubbock left a victim in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the testicle.

According to the Lubbock Police Department's police report (via Everything Lubbock ), the victim, who later told police he was at the park to shoot meth, was shot during a robbery.

The suspect in the crime reportedly aimed a handgun at the victim's testicles and ordered him to hand over "everything he had." When the victim refused, the suspect fired the handgun. The bullet struck him in the testicle, entered his leg and then exited.

The victim was brought to University Medical Center by his girlfriend and was listed with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.