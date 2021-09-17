M. Night Shyamalan-Produced Film Being Shot at Texas Lake Seeking Extras

Here’s an excellent opportunity for anyone who has ever wanted to be in a movie.

Casting is currently underway for an upcoming movie that will be shot at Caddo Lake and produced by none other than M. Night Shyamalan, according to The Marshall News Messenger. The film is being directed by award-winning directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO Films.

The casting team is currently looking for background actors, also known as extras, for Untitled Caddo Lake Film, which is being shot at the lake on the Texas/Louisiana border. The goal is to recruit extras from East Texas and the surrounding area to make the movie as authentic as possible.

Extras will be cast in the roles of police officers, nurses, neighbors, etc. in the film. The crew will also pay extra to those who are willing to use their own boat or car in the film.

Production is set to get underway in October 2021. Most of the roles will only require background actors to be on set for one to two days.

As you might expect, COVID safety precautions will be in place, according to the casting website:

All crew and cast will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof unless they have valid medical exemption. You will also be tested prior to coming on set. Please be aware of this as you audition - we cannot cast you unless you can follow these requirements.

No acting experience is necessary and everyone is welcome to apply. Those who are interested can apply at this location. For more info, hit up www.caddocasting.com.

