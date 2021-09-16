Two Arrested in Wichita Falls School Vandalism Case

The Wichita Falls Police Department has made arrests in connection with John Tower Elementary School being vandalized over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:50 am on Sunday, September 12. Two males who appeared to be in their teens were spotted in school security footage after smashing a window to get into the school and causing extensive damage.

The two vandalized classrooms as well as some of the technology in the school. The damage was so bad, the school had to be closed Monday for cleanup and repairs. Classes resumed on Tuesday morning.

The two suspects were identified through a Crime Stoppers tip that was received later that afternoon.

Earlier this morning (September 16), Juvenile Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two 12-year-old males and charged them with Burglary of a Building and Criminal Mischief.

The two juveniles did a tremendous amount of damage to the school. The dollar value of the damage done is estimated to be about $55,000. Wow.

This is a great example of citizens working hand-in-hand with Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers to bring justice to the community.

If you have any information on any felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

