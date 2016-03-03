The hoverboarder shot a man in the arm around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Fox News 4 reports that witnesses say the suspect was a black male with dreadlocks. The victim is expected to recover.

But seriously, how crazy is that? I had to search to see if there has actually been a "drive-by" hoverboard shooting. I found lots of hoverboard-related crime, including someone getting hit in the head with one, but I didn't find a drive-by shooting.

Then there's the pursuit. The suspect actually got away from police on a hoverboard. This is just crazy. Now, we're having gun crimes and police chases on hoverboards.

I would have loved to see this on an episode of Cops . Too bad Reno 911 isn't still on the air; they could have had some fun with this one.